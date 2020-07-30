ELSBERRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after deputies said a man shot another person to death after being stabbed in the back of the neck in Lincoln County.
The sheriff's office said three people were in a car driving along Highway W just west of Elsberry on July 28. Around 9 p.m. the car stopped and the two passengers got out.
Law enforcement said when the driver tried to get out of the car, one of the passengers allegedly stabbed the driver in the back of the neck. Deputies said the driver then grabbed a gun and fired one shot at the passenger who stabbed him.
The man who did the stabbing, who law enforcement said is a 54-year-old man, died at the scene. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The prosecuting attorney will review the case.
