ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A driver shot a man attempting to carjack his car in north St. Louis City Friday morning.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 28-year-old was inside his car when a man entered his car in an attempt to steal it. The two argued and the car owner eventually grabbed his gun and shot the 21-year-old.
This happened in the 5600 block of Wabada Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood at 8:50 a.m.
The carjacker was taken to a hospital for treatment. The car owner wasn't injured. No other information was released.
