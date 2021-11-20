NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 60-year-old man shot and killed a prowler at his home in the College Hill neighborhood of North City Friday night, police say.
According to officers, the man told him he was inside his home when he heard a prowler at the back door. He then grabbed a gun and shot the burglar, a man in his 20s, as he tried to enter through the kitchen window.
Paramedics pronounced the burglar dead at the scene. The 60-year-old man was taken into custody.
