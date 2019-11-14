ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Nov. 14 is Guinness World Record Day, and one man and his St. Charles co-workers are trying to set the record for “World's Fastest Radio Flyer Wagon.”
Thursday's race will benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children. The man behind the effort had a son at Shriners and was inspired to give back.
The race will take place at 3 p.m. Thursday at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill.
The Radio Flyer wagon was built in St. Charles at Craftsman Industries and is expected to reach speeds over 45 mph.
If you want to donate to Shriners, you can do so on the Craftsman Industries Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/craftsmenindust/) or on the website here. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
