ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting that happened late Monday night in St. Charles, police say.
The man was shot multiple times during an altercation in his car in the 300 block of Mokane around 11:15 p.m. Police say he then drove to an area near the intersection of S. River Road and Riverine Drive, where he crashed into another car head-on. The occupants of the other car were not injured.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police say he is still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Officers say they have interviewed a 22-year-old from Ferguson believed to have been involved in the shooting and have seized a number of guns. However, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Charles police.
