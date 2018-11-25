NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is recovering at a hospital after being hit by car in north St. Louis Sunday night.
The man was struck by a car in the 3500 block of Kingshighway Blvd before 8 p.m. The driver fled the scene before police arrived.
Investigators have not provided any description of the car involved at this time.
This is a developing story. News 4 is working to obtain more information.
