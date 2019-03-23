FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, ILL. (KMOV.com)- An accident reconstruction team is investigating after a man was struck on Interstate 64 in Illinois overnight.
Emergency crews arrived to westbound Interstate 64 at mile marker 10 near Fairview Heights and Caseyville around midnight for a report of fight on the road shoulder.
Illinois State Police said the man was seriously injured and transported to an area hospital.
Details leading up to the accident are yet known.
The highway was shut down briefly overnight while investigators handled the crash.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
