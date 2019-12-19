TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was sentenced to prison after an infant was found with substantial injuries in Troy, Missouri over two years ago.
On Nov. 10, 2017, officers from the Troy Police Department and paramedics with the Lincoln County Ambulance District were called to the 700 block of West Wood Street. When first responders arrived, they reportedly found an 11-month-old with cuts to head and face, bite marks on his body and substantial bruises.
The infant was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital for emergency surgery. At the hospital, authorities said it was discovered that the boy’s nose was also broken, and both his eardrums had ruptured.
Brandon Johnson was allegedly the only one home with the infant at the time of the abuse. Authorities said he initially denied any wrongdoing but pleaded on Dec. 18, 2019. Johnson was then sentenced to eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for one count of child neglect.
