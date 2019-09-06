SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Sikeston man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison in the 2015 shooting death of another man.
Antoine Harris was convicted in July of second-degree murder and other charges after shooting 36-year-old Samuel Sanders outside a Sikeston liquor store in December 2015. He was sentenced Tuesday.
Prosecutors said Harris was seeking revenge because he believed Sanders stole marijuana from him.
The Southeast Missourian reports the Sikeston Department of Public Safety lost store surveillance video evidence in the murder case, causing the defense to unsuccessfully seek to have the first-degree murder case dismissed.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigator later found the evidence on a computer hard drive at an undisclosed location. The video showed Harris and Sanders fighting but it didn't show the shooting.
