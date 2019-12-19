ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 32-year-old man was sentenced in federal court Thursday to five years in prison for shooting at St. Louis Metropolitan police officers in July 2018.
Police responded to a call of a man with a gun near the Central West End on July 18, 2018, according to court documents. Officers approached Quentin Bryant who ended up running from police. During the pursuit, Bryant shot at the officers who returned fire. The chase ended when Bryant reached a dead end and threw his handgun to the ground.
Bryant was convicted for possession of a firearm by a felon.
“In the last year, this office has doubled the number of federal prosecutions of individuals who refused to put down the gun,” United States Attorney Jeff Jensen said. “Today’s sentence is another example of those efforts.”
