ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Danijel Colic, who pleaded guilty to killing a 65-year-old Affton woman inside her home in 2017 was sentenced to prison Tuesday.

On September 21, 2017, police were called to a home in the 8400 block of Hampstead Drive to check on the home's resident. When police arrived, they found Joan Furlong dead. Police also said her car, wallet, cell phone and keys were missing. She had been stabbed multiple times.

Colic pleaded guilty to killing Furlong on April 27. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to two 22 year terms in prison for murder 2nd degree and armed criminal action. The terms will run concurrently.

Police at the time said Colic was caught on surveillance video driving Furlong's car at a gas station and using her credit card at the same station. Authorities later found Furlong's car and said Colic's fingerprints were found inside

St. Louis County prosecutors said a witness told police that Colic, 27, had contacted him prior to the murder and informed him that he knew a lady whom he could kill to get money.

At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, which was done via videoconference, a cousin Furlong said she had spent her entire life taking care of people, including both of her parents. She worked at the nursing home that cared for her mother, who struggled with Alzheimer’s disease. Furlong was a lifelong volunteer to Girl Scouts and the American Red Cross.