ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Michael Honkomp has been sentenced to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to the 2020 shooting in the Maryland Heights Community Center that left a woman dead.

Court records state that on Feb. 4, 2020, Honkomp killed his co-worker, Maria L. Lucas, because he was angry with her for sending him home early from work. Lucas was 45.

Video shows Maryland Heights shooting suspect pacing with gun 30-year-old Michael Honkomp is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, assault and resisting arrest. Police say he shot and killed his co-worker Monday night at the Maryland Heights Community Center.

Cell phone video showed Honkomp pacing with a gun in the community center on the day of the shooting.

In December, Honkomp, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree assault, serious physical injury or special victim, resisting arrest for a felony and three counts of armed criminal action. Just over a month later, he was sentenced to life plus 15 years in prison.

Community mourns Maryland Heights shooting victim, and her dad who died days later Loved ones said their final goodbyes to a Maryland Heights city employee who was killed at work by a co-worker.

“We pray that with this life sentence the victim’s loving family may experience some closure,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “A community center should be the definition of a safe space, and this individual’s ruthless act shattered that for a time. We pray that with this life sentence this center can be fully returned to a safe space for the community.”

During the January sentencing hearing, the officer who shot the gun out of Honkomp’s hand in 2020 and several members of Lucas’ family addressed the court. Honkomp also addressed the court, stating, “I feel remorse about what happened, about what I did. It bothers me, what happened.”