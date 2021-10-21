Man arrested in connection to Feb. 5 murder in Moline Acres

Kevin Fields has been charged with the Feb. 5 murder of Tami Allen. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Kevin Fields was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without eligibility for parole for a murder committed in 2016.

Fields, 37, was also sentenced for armed criminal action, domestic assault and robbery. A jury convicted him of the charges against him on Oct. 8. 

Fields was an intimate partner with the victim, Tami Allen, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. 

