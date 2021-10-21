ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Kevin Fields was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without eligibility for parole for a murder committed in 2016.
Fields, 37, was also sentenced for armed criminal action, domestic assault and robbery. A jury convicted him of the charges against him on Oct. 8.
Fields was an intimate partner with the victim, Tami Allen, according to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County jury convicted Kevin Fields on Friday for …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.