ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Madison County man was sentenced to mandatory life in prison for the fatal shooting of two Alton, Illinois men.
Police said Vincent Gordon was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on October 23, 2018 for the shooting death of Derrick Vaughn, 28, and Elijah Ingram, 30.
READ: Man, 35, arrested in Alton double murder
Police found the bodies of Vaughan and Ingram suffering from gunshot wounds on May 21, 2018 in the 3100 block of Lawn Street. They were both pronounced dead on the scene.
On September 27, 2019, Gordon was sentenced to life in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.