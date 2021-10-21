Belleville, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man who pled guilty to shooting at an Illinois state trooper was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison.
Charges alleged Demon Knight, a 41-year-old man, shot at Illinois State Trooper Matt Bradford Oct. 1, 2017 in East St. Louis after the officer pulled over the vehicle Knight was in.
Police said Knight, a passenger in the vehicle, got out of the car and ran from Bradford. As Bradford tried to use his taser on Knight, the man pulled a gun and shot at the officer three times. Bradford was not struck.
Knight pled guilty in February to the charges against him and in turn faced 20 to 40 years in prison. St. Clair County State's Attorney James Gomric announced Thursday that Knight received the full 40 years.
Knight is required to serve 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.
