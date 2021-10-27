ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tony K. Sanford was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for asking a minor to engage in prostitution.
Sanford, 39, will have lifetime supervision following his sentence. Police said Sanford directed and facilitated prostitution transactions involving a 17-year-old minor in St. Louis from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, 2020.
Sanford pleaded guilty to the charge in court.
