ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tony K. Sanford was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Wednesday for asking a minor to engage in prostitution. 

Sanford, 39, will have lifetime supervision following his sentence. Police said Sanford directed and facilitated prostitution transactions involving a 17-year-old minor in St. Louis from Jan. 20 through Jan. 30, 2020.

Sanford pleaded guilty to the charge in court. 

