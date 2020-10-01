EDWARSDVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing a 65-year imprisonment sentence for a 2010 cold murder case.
Officials with the Madison County States Attorney's Office said Roger Carroll was sentenced to 40 years for first-degree murder an another 25 years for gun enhancement. Carroll is charged for the murder of Bonnie Woodward, 47, of Alton, Illinois.
Woodward never showed up to work on June 26, 2010 and a missing persons report was filed. Officials say there wasn't enough evidence at the time to convict Carroll.
Carroll was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Jersey County in April 2018 after his son testified before a jury. The son said his father forced him to mow the grass where Woodward's body was left and to shovel and disperse her ashes.
The testimony led officers to reopen the case and investigators found 25 of the victim's bone fragments.
Carroll was found guilty on March 16, 2020.
