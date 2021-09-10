ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man previously convicted of sexually assaulting a 73-year-old has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Sammie Hubbard, 55, was convicted in July by a St. Louis County jury of rape second degree, two counts of sodomy second degree and domestic assault fourth degree. Court documents state Hubbard sexually assaulted the victim on August 21, 2019. The incident was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department.
“This jury ruled according to the legal principle that 'no' means 'no,'" said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.
At the trial, prosecutors showed photographs of bruising on the victim’s arm and presented the victim’s medical records as evidence. Hubbard reportedly testified in his own defense.
In addition to the prison sentence, Hubbard must register with the State of Missouri as a sex offender and will be subject to sex offender supervision upon release.
