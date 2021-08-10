ST. LOUIS COUNY (KMOV.com) – A 31-year-old man was sentenced to prison for fatally shooting a man he mistook for his intended target in Riverview five years ago.
Anthony Clemons, 31, was sentenced to 12 years for second-degree murder, seven years for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years for armed criminal action.
According to charging documents, Clemons walked towards two people in a parking lot and fired 8-10 shots at them around 9 p.m. near Chambers Road and Diamond Drive in September of 2016. One person was shot in the hand as they ran from the gunfire. As Clemons chased after them, detectives said he lost them. Three minutes later, he saw a man, later identified as 26-year-old Marvell Kindle, running on Diamond Drive and fired 3 rounds at him.
Kindle dropped to the group after being shot in the head. Clemons ran up to his body and shot at him repeatedly before realizing he gunned down the wrong person. Detectives learned Clemons confessed to shooting the 26-year-old man to several people.
During his June 2021 trial, Clemons testified he fired his gun to disrupt someone trying to break into his friend’s car. The trial was originally declared a mistrial.
"I thank the courageous witness who previously testified at trial," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "We pray this guilty plea brings some closure for the supportive and loving family of the victim."
Kindle’s family told News 4 Kindle shared a strong bond with his siblings, especially his twin brother, Markes. “When you’re looking at Markes, you’re looking at him,” said Kindle’s sister Clarice Washington.
