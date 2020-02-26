MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The man responsible for a crash that killed a 35-year-old woman on a motorcycle in Madison County, Illinois was sentenced to six years in prison.
David Sterling, 51, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. In July 2018, Markia Ivy was on her motorcycle in Edwardsville when Sterling went through a stop sign and hit and killed Ivy. Authorities say Sterling’s blood alcohol limit was nearly twice the legal limit.
READ: Man charged for fatal traffic crash in Madison County
Ivy owned her own beauty supply store in Edwardsville. Her son Malik is now 13-years-old and being raised by his grandmother along with his uncle. Malik’s father died in a crash when he was infant.
This week, Ivy’s family went to Sterling’s sentencing to read their impact statements to the court.
“I think pretty much everyone in the courtroom was crying when my mother read her impact statement,” said Deandre Lewis, Ivy’s brother.
Lewis said he would like the sentence to have been longer but said it would not have changed anything.
“Would we like to have gotten more? The answer's yes, but at the end of the day if he had served 25 years in prison, Markia's not coming back after his sentence,” said Lewis.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons says he’s not satisfied with six years in prison when a life is lost but said it is on the higher end of what defendants have traditionally received in similar cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.