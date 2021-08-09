SHREWSBURY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a deadly stabbing that occurred in Shrewsbury, Mo. in 2018.

Robin Holland was sentenced to prison Monday on charges of voluntary manslaughter, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and abandonment of a corpse. Police say he was involved in the stabbing death of a victim that took place on July 15, 2018. Holland and at least one other person got into an argument with the victim behind the Shrewsbury Walmart near Kenrick Plaza before the victim was stabbed multiple times.

St. Louis County police say Holland then abandoned the corpse. Detectives say they followed a trail of Holland's blood to the victim's body. The knife used was never found.