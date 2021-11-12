ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Jody Brison was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in prison for carjacking and weapons violations from 2019, DOJ officials said.
Brison previously pleaded guilty for his role in the crimes. Police said Brison helped steal a vehicle from a delivery driver in St. Louis as she was walking back to her car from an apartment building on Nov. 21, 2019.
Police later found the vehicle, which Brison ran from. He tossed a handgun and the victim's phone which was left behind in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.