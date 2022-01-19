Man sentenced after pleading guilty to 2015 Berkeley murder

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a 2015 murder.
Joseph Cooper pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action on Wednesday. Officials said he admitted to fatally shooting Ehrman Davis with a shotgun in the 8400 block of Bayberry Drive in Berkeley on Oct. 13, 2015.
Cooper was sentenced to 17 years for each offense with the two sentences to run concurrently. He must serve 85% of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.