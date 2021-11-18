JENNINGS (KMOV.com) -- A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Halls Ferry Road in Jennings just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Police said a man driving a Dodge pickup truck pulled onto Halls Ferry Road from Shadydale Drive, where a woman driving a Chevy Impala hit the man's truck driving southbound.
The man was found outside his truck when police arrived. It is not confirmed whether he was ejected when the crash happened or if he crawled out of the truck before police got there. The woman was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said two children were in the woman's car during the crash. They were taken to the hospital with very minor injuries. Police did not have information on the children's ages.
