SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County man sent us a recording from his apartment of cloudy water.
Eric Whisnant said whether the water was warm or cold, it came out cloudy from his faucet.
“Water’s not suppose to look like that. I’m not drinking this water,” Whisnant said.
We did reach out to Missouri American Water. They assured us there is nothing to worry about if you see this kind of water at your home.
They said this happens when air is trapped in cold water.
It should clear up shortly after pouring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.