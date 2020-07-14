July 14 Update: Police say Page has been charged with four counts of fourth-degree assault in the case.
July 8 Update: News 4 checked for charges against Page or any other individual seen on video during the incident at the statue, but so far, none have been filed.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has declined requests for interviews, citing the ongoing investigation. Police also declined to answer specific questions about why there were no arrests at this time.
News 4 did hear from the Democratic challenger for St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office seat. Mary Pat Carl told News 4 she thought Kim Gardner was failing to act, by making a statement immediately after the incident.
“I think it's another example of our Circuit Attorney being willing to grab a headline, but not do the work of the Circuit Attorney’s Office," Carl said.
She says she would have to look at all the facts before judging this or any other potential crime. But she tells News 4, she's surprised that Gardner would speak out on the statue incident, but not the recent incidents of gun violence, particularly on children.
“We are facing some tough issues, but I think our priority should be on people afraid to leave their homes, I think they all deserve to be around the table, but what I see is a lack of people talking about our kids getting shot at and our murder rate climbing,” Carl said.
Original Story:
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The video of a scuffle at the base of the iconic St. Louis statute initially caught the attention of the city's top leaders. But more than a week after it happened, some say they're shocked no one has been charged.
Terrence Page, the man who threw the punches, admits it all to News 4's Lauren Trager, saying he has no regrets.
A local interfaith Jewish-Muslim group organized a protest on June 27 to demand the St. Louis statue come down and the city get a new name. Louis IX, St. Louis’ namesake, they say, was antisemitic and Islamophobic.
Catholics, like Conor Martin, also gathered saying the statute of the revered saint should be saved.
“We weren't doing anything. We were literally peacefully praying the rosary,” Martin said.
Dialogue practically didn't exist, according to people on both sides, but the event was relatively peaceful until Page arrived.
He'd been told the KKK and other white supremacists were in the crowd. In videos posted to social media, you can see Page confront a man with a bald head. Martin jumped in, then things came to blows.
“Real change doesn’t happen unless you take those risks,” Page said. Page says he didn't want to talk, he wanted to act.
“Their presence alone is terrorism, because they instill fear,” he said.
He said he wanted to let people who he thought were KKK know they weren't welcome.
“You have to confront them in that manner, because they don’t really understand anything else, you can’t reason with them or have any type of rational dialogue, because the hate is too deep for them,” Page said.
Martin adamantly denies any connection to a hate group, saying Page was unprovoked when he attacked them.
“It was ridiculous, it was hateful, it was disgusting,” he said.
Police declined to tell News 4 if they thought KKK were among the crowd, but Page was convinced.
“He may be a Catholic, but he was aligned with some bad guys there,” he said.
Page came alone, he says, unarmed, prepared only to throw punches.
“It escalated a little further than it should have but maybe that was needed,” Page said.
“What would you say to someone who would argue violence hurts the movement, not help it,” asked Reporter Lauren Trager.
“In a lot of cases, that may be true because like I said they don't understand anything else, that's all they know,” Page said.
“What would have happened, though, if someone brought out a gun?” Trager said. “Innocent people would have gotten hurt, as usual,” Page said.
Page has felt hurt, growing up on the city's north side.
“Since I was 13, it's friends getting killed, people dying around me,” Page said.
He says he wanted hate groups to also feel pain, as Black people have for centuries.
“It is worth it because people die behind this stuff,” Page said.
A day after it happened, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner vowed justice for Martin and the three others police say were victimized at the scene.
But so far, Page hasn't been charged nor has anyone else. The Circuit Attorney's Office told News 4 the matter is still under investigation.
“I think it’s unacceptable that the guy who assaulted him on camera is out walking free,” said Daniel Zdrodowski, Martin’s attorney.
Not coincidentally, Zdrodowski is running as a Republican challenger to take Gardner’s seat.
“The police know who he is, the Circuit Attorney knows who he is, no charges have been made, no arrests made. She talks a good talk but when it comes to actions, she's not backing it up,” he said.
He says Martin was diagnosed with a concussion, but it's not just Page he's going after. He says he's filing a libel lawsuit against anyone who called Martin a white supremacist.
“At least several that we are going to be going after are prominent members of our community who should have known better than to be spreading vicious lies about people and whip this protest into something it wasn’t,” he said.
Since it happened, Page has been getting death threats and hate-filled messages.
Knowing even reasonable people condemn what he did, he does not regret it.
“Maybe you can slap some sense into somebody sometimes. And they'll think differently,” he said.
The police tell News 4 at least some of the victims from the scuffle have told them they don't want to press charges. Page says he doesn't even really care if the statues stays up or not, saying he likes history so long as the truth is told. He also says he doesn't align himself with the Black Lives Matter movement. He says he's starting his own movement focusing, interestingly, on unity.
