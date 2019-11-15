ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The man taken into custody following a bi-state police chase Friday morning was released by police, with no charges filed, in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
Police were pursuing a gray SUV that had been reported stolen. The pursuit began around 6:15 a.m. near the Eads Bridge in Illinois. Police said the SUV was stolen from a driveway of a home in Belleville. The owner of the car was warming it up.
Just before 7 a.m., the SUV crashed into a dumpster in an alley near Lee and Newstead. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 spotted the driver get out of the SUV. Moments later, Skyzoom4 noticed a man walk from the alley and get into a white van that was already running.
A few minutes later officers pulled over that white van, and took that man in custody without incident. That man was driving a work van, his employee tells News 4, who added the van was not stolen, he was not the suspect in the pursuit, and that St. Louis police apologized upon his release this morning.
No additional details have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.