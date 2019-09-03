UPDATE [9/3/19 at 10:25 a.m.]
Kevin Moore, 37, was charged with four counts of robbery and four counts of armed criminal action in connection to the Aug. 28, 2019 robbery at Behrmann’s Tavern.
ORIGINAL STORY [8/31/19]
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An armed robber ordered bar patrons to the ground and took their property overnight in South City.
Police said the suspect entered Behrmann’s Tavern at Meramec and South Compton armed with a gun around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The suspect then announced a robbery and ordered everyone to the ground.
"My biggest concern was for the people that were sitting there," said bartender Dustin Krueger.
Video shows everyone dropping to the floor, except for one guy who seems unphased. The thief tries grabbing his phone, but the customer resists.
"He just was very adamant about it like, 'I'm not playing your game," said Krueger.
The gunman then walks around the bar, apparently looking for money and other valuables. He grabs a phone before holding a weapon to a customer's back.
"One of them gave him his wallet and everything that was in the wallet," said Krueger.
After taking the customers money, the suspect stole from the cash register.
He eventually finds Krueger and orders him to go to the cash register, Krueger said the suspect didn't know how to open it.
Krueger opens the register, then drops back to the ground. The thief then grabbed cash and asked Krueger to get back up and help put money in a bag.
He then ran from the business.
According to the police report, five men and one woman, ranging in age from 35 to 56, had items taken from them.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.