ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man scared off a would-be robber in the Shaw neighborhood Monday evening.
Around 6:30 p.m., the 67-year-old man told police he had just exited his garage in the 3900 block of Flad Avenue when the suspect grabbed him by the coat, pointed a gun at him and demanded his money. The suspect reportedly hit the victim in the face with the gun, causing him to fall to the ground.
The victim then called out for help and the suspect ran away without taking anything.
The victim was taken to the hospital with lacerations to his face and pain to his ankle.
The investigation is ongoing.
