ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man said his wife and three kids were carjacked before the suspects were involved in a deadly crash in Soulard overnight.
Three men carjacked the family at 10th and Lami around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The suspects drove the carjacked vehicle about 1,000 feet before it was involved in a crash with a semi-truck at 7th and Barton.
One suspect was pronounced dead and the other two were taken into custody.
According to police, a weapon was found at the scene.
No other information has been released.
