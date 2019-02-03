SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was rescued from a two-story brick home fire in the 3100 block of Oregon Sunday afternoon.
John Williams told News 4 he was getting ready to watch the Super Bowl when his neighbor called and told him the basement was on fire.
Williams ran out of the home near Gravois and Arsenal on his own. The St. Louis Fire Department showed up shortly after and rescued the woman who was trapped on the second floor.
The two-story building is a four family unit.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.
