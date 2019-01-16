NORMANDY (KMOV.com) - Charles Shelton says when he dropped his foster son off at his grandmother’s home in Pasadena Hills Monday to shovel snow he didn’t think they would end up at the Normandy Police Department.

“I feel like there are other ordinances that are more important that should be addressed verses some young man shoveling snow,” said Shelton.

Keyshawn Anderson says he was approached twice by a police officer telling him he couldn’t shovel snow without a permit.

“I felt like that was unfair, I felt like I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” said Anderson.

The officer eventually gave Anderson a warning.

Normandy police say there's a reason why they’re requiring people who want to offer shoveling services to have permits.

Sgt. Tameika Sanders says they started enforcing Normandy’s and Pasadena Hills’ soliciting ordinance this week.

She says over the weekend, they received a number of calls from residents concerned about groups of teens pretending to offer shoveling services.

Home surveillance cameras from residents caught teens casing home and vehicles over the weekend.

Police say the permit is free and it only takes a few minutes to get at city hall.