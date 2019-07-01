ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Javad Khazaeli and another man were stuck inside an elevator at St. Louis City Hall for more than one hour Monday.
He said both of them tried to sound an alarm and nobody came to help. They found an emergency phone, which did not work.
Khazaeli says the air conditioning did not work and there was no cell service.
The two then pried open a gap in the elevator doors and started screaming but say they got no response. He says it took nearly five minutes of screaming before someone stopped by. Firefighters then freed them.
Khazaeli then made his way to the Special Permits Office, which he said was the whole reason he was there, but it was closed at 2:47 p.m.
So that's my story. Dysfunctional government. Rules that apply to citizen's and not the City. A waste of time. @LydaKrewson @rxpatrick @AnnieRiceStL @MeganEllyia @Rebeccarivas @DoyleMurphy 15/fin— Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019
Khaazeli told News 4 firefighters admitted the phones in city hall’s elevators do not work. News 4 contacted the St. Louis Fire Department about the elevators but have not gotten a response.
