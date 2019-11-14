JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Chester Goodson said he’s hobbling on crutches unable to walk after being beat up by gas station employees because he stood up for what was right.
He said he was assaulted by employees at a Crown Mart near Jennings Station and West Florissant Road.
“Before I know it, they just jumped on my back and proceeded to assault me,” said Goodson.
He said two employees assaulted him after he tried to intervene during what he called bad treatment toward a homeless man on property.
“I got offended by what they was [sic] doing to him,” he said.
News 4 went by the store and spoke with a manager who denied assaulting Goodson.
When we asked to see the surveillance footage, they told us they didn’t know how to access it.
“If they can release that video tape, it’s going to tell the full story,” Goodson said.
St. Louis County police said they responded to this incident. They said officers on scene did tell Goodson to leave after they spoke with the managers because he was yelling.
Goodson said he did get loud with the men but he said that was after they left scratches on his neck and a broken foot from the altercation.
Goodson said he’s unable to go back to work because of his injury.
He said he’s hired an attorney and plans to take legal action against the Crown Mart employees.
“It’s just not right that people can physically harm you and get away with it,” said Goodson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.