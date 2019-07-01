NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - R.L. Keller says the beauty of his limousine has faded away.
“She's been in it, like she been in a battle,” said Keller.
Broken glass and a busted dashboard is what’s left behind after he says his vehicle was broken into Friday morning.
Keller says he was bombarded with parking tickets when city officials banned him from parking his limo in front of a barricaded section of Woodland Avenue near Bircher Boulevard.
“They come and give me the tickets but when I need you for help, you can’t come and lift fingerprints,” said Keller.
Now having to park it on Woodland Avenue, he says it’s made him more vulnerable to thieves.
Keller says what’s most frustrating is after several requests for police to come out, they told him they would only take his report over the phone.
“I feel like someone should of came, fingerprints were in there,” he said.
St. Louis police said Keller’s case was handled by their Telephone Reporting Unit, a non-emergency line that takes reports from citizens.
Police say in certain cases if victims have suspect information or evidence that needs to be collected, they’ll send out an officer.
In Keller’s case, he says he was still denied an officer despite believing there was ungathered evidence at the scene.
St. Louis police says part of the reason why they do this it to address “low- staffing” within the department.
