ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) - Odis Buckley considers himself a regular customer at Firebirds in St. Charles, but after his experience on Tuesday night he said he won’t go back.
Buckley said he and two other friends were seated around 10 p.m. After 15 minutes without service, he said the general manager approached their table accusing them of dining and dashing two weeks ago.
“We looked at each other like you're making a mistake and he said ‘no. you guys have to leave, if you don't leave I'll call the police,” Buckley said.
The incident was caught on camera. In the video, the manager claims to have a picture of their license plate, but refuses to show it. The group said they left the restaurant before the situation escalated.
Buckley said he also works in the restaurant industry and said he felt targeted by the accusation.
“We shouldn't be treated a certain way just because of how we look,” Buckley said.
Thursday, Firebirds sent News 4 the following statement:
“The decision was made at our St. Charles location to refuse service as we had believed they had previously left without paying. We are reviewing the incident and remain committed to providing the highest quality of service to all guests.”
The restaurant said it is still reviewing the incident. Employees said they are always open to evaluating procedures and the way they handle certain situations.
