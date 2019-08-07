KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man on his way to work in Kansas City spotted a dog tied to a power box off Interstate 70 nearly hanging.
David Fredman saw the dog in a perilous position and pulled over.
"The cord was definitely strangling him. His feet were touching the ground, but they were barely touching the ground. He was trying to whip his head left and right and could barely move it," Fredman said.
Fred pulled out his knife and cut the dog free, and then took 16-year-old Max to the vet.
Turns out Max's owner had been looking for him.
"Thank you David so much," said Dee Vaughn. "You stopped what you was doing to turn around and save my dog's life."
Max made a full recovery. Police still don't know how he got tied to the box.
