ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - News 4 is getting answers after a man said his car was hit by a bus owned by local limo service in the Central West End.
Hassan Toufaily said he parked in front of Culpeppers Grill & Bar while getting a haircut last month. He said he came out to find his rear bumper damaged. A witness sitting outside told him it a bus with the “All About You Limos” company hit his car.
“I thought ‘that's not my car, the bumper looked all destroyed,” Toufaily said.
Toufaily said he filed a police report, then called the bus company and sent pictures but employees declined to pay for the damage unless he had proof.
“They basically said ‘we need evidence that this happened, we don't believe our bus did the damage,” he said.
A nearby Central West End Security Initiative camera captured video of the bus hitting his car. Toufaily said he sent the company the video and they requested he get an estimate. He said a Honda dealership quoted a $1,700 repair.
Toufaily said All About You Limos told him that amount was too expensive and requested he get another estimate. Toufaily said he got a $750 estimate from another shop and added the owner of the bus company told him to pay it, saying he would be reimbursed.
“My insurance said it's below your deductible so we're not going to help you with that,” Toufaily said.
Toufaily said the repairs plus the rental car fees ended up costing him $850. He said the company asked how he would like to be reimbursed but never told him when the check would be sent.
News 4 called and spoke with the limo company’s owner and found out the check was mailed Saturday. Toufaily said he doesn’t understand why that was never communicated to him.
“I just want my money back, that's it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.