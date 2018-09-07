ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man who recently moved to downtown St. Louis was the victim of a car break-in.
Jaylen Bledso had only been living downtown for 15 days when his silver luxury sports car was broken into in a downtown parking garage. The thief broke his window and took his Ray Ban sunglasses.
“Moving from West County, the last thing I expected was to get my car broken into,” he said.
While News 4 was talking with Bledso it was discovered that another car in his parking garage was also targeted.
“I think it’s between police and property managers to increase patrols in and around these garages,” said Bledso. “We’re paying a monthly fee and we expect our cars to be secure.”
After the break-in, Bledso made a police report. The officer told him there were nine other break-ins in his garage alone over seven hours.
News 4 reached out to police and found out there has been an uptick in downtown car break-ins since this time last year. Police said car break-ins are up 5.5 percent.
“One of my biggest questions is overnight do you leave your car unlocked so they open it up and they get what they want, or do you lock it to have your window broken?,” Bledso said.
Bledso said he had to have a window shipped in from Chicago, which is estimated to cost him about $1,100.
Investigators have reportedly been talking with garage owners and security teams. The garages in downtown are privately owned and hire their own security.
