KIMMSWICK, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A body was pulled out of the Mississippi River near Kimmswick in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Someone told troopers they saw a body floating in the water near the Illinois shoreline just before 2 p.m.
Missouri Highway Patrol said the body could only be identified as a white man’s. The medical examiner now has the body to determine the cause of death and the man’s name.
No other information has been released.
