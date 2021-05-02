ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after getting shot in north St. Louis City.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man, in his 30s, was shot in the chest before 9:30 p.m. in the 3000 block o North Florissant Avenue. This is at the border of St. Louis Place and the Old North St. Louis neighborhoods.
Police said the man was barely conscious and breathing when officers found him. He was rushed to the hospital.
No other information was released.
