ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One man was urgently taken to a hospital after a fire broke out in the 1200 block of Aubert Avenue, the St. Louis Fire Department said.
The fire started around 6 p.m. Thursday in a two-story building near Fountain Park. The fire spread to both floors, a St. Louis Fire Department official said.
This is a breaking news story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.