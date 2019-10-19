OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are investigating after a man was shot off of Interstate 170 on Page near a shopping plaza in Overland Saturday evening.
Police said one man was shot on Page near Interstate 170 and drove to a club in Overland Plaza to seek help. Officers blocked the street along the stretch of Overland Plaza shortly after 5 p.m. as well as near the interstate to investigate.
A News 4 reporter spotted several shell casings near the interstate off ramp and near the plaza.
The owner of The Signature Club told News 4 the male victim of the shooting ran into his club looking for help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.