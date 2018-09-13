JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man who ran out of an ambulance was struck in Jefferson County early Thursday morning.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials told News 4 the man was hit after he jumped out of an ambulance. They said they received a call for a person in the road just before 5:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 55 near mile marker 186.2. A trooper in the area then found the subject lying on the ground on the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to Imperial Main.
The subject that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene.
The pedestrian’s injuries have not been disclosed.
Drivers traveling on northbound Interstate 55 should expect delays in the area while emergency crews are on the scene.
No additional information has been released.
