CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody after an attempted kidnapping in Creve Coeur Thursday.
According to police, a subject and two men were in a dispute at a home in the 300 block of Hibler Court around 11:50 a.m. The three people were reportedly guests at the home during the dispute.
The subject told police that during the dispute one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and ordered him into the suspect’s vehicle, which then drove off. When the vehicle stopped at a gas station near Olive Boulevard and North New Ballas Road, the man ran off and called police.
After police were notified, the suspects drove from the gas station but were quickly stopped in the area of Olive Boulevard and Coeur de Ville Drive. Two men were taken into custody and a weapon was reportedly found.
St. Monica Parish School was lockdowned as a precaution until the suspects were in custody.
No one was injured during the ordeal.
