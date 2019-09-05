ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man on a mission was in St. Louis Thursday.
Stephen Young stopped in the Gateway City on his run across America, having started in San Francisco on June 19.
He's running about 40 miles a day, with the goal to raise money for the national parks. Young said the parks are not valued enough and need more funding.
He ran on the Archgrounds Thursday, and plans to finish in New York on October 1.
Young has a GoFundMe page. He's raised about $1,200 so far and hopes to raise $10,000.
He says his feet and joints are a little sore but he's doing OK. and he's been very impressed by the kindness and support of total strangers.
