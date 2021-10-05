ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was hit and killed Tuesday night after running onto the interstate.
According to police, the man was hit by a car after he ran onto northbound Interstate 55 at Loughborough at 7 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The interstate is closed for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area but are currently being detoured to the Carondelet Boulevard exit.
No other information was made available.
