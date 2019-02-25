ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man robbed a St. Louis Dollar General store after becoming impatient while waiting in line Sunday afternoon.
The suspect entered the store in the 4940 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive around 4:45 p.m. According to police, after the suspect became impatient while waiting in line he showed a gun, ran behind the counter and took money from the register.
After the robbery, the suspect ran from the store.
No one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
