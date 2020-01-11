ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man is accused of robbing a Central West End Jimmy John's Friday night.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man entered Jimmy John's at 13 North Euclid in the Central West End neighborhood Friday around 11:50 p.m.
Police said the man told people in the restaurant he had a gun on him but no one saw the gun.
The man took money and left the area.
Police said the suspect is a black man and looks like he's in his 40s. He was wearing a black hat, a brown jacket and carrying a large black umbrella.
No one was injured during the incident.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.