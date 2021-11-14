ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man forced someone to drive around to several ATM locations and then stole his car Saturday afternoon, police said.
A man was sleeping in his car when a suspect approached him at the 3600 block of Humphrey and pulled a handgun. The suspect told the man to take him to gas stations in the area to withdraw money from an ATM.
Police said the suspect made the man transfer him money via Cash App. The suspect dropped the man off at Spring and Wyoming and told the man to show up there again Saturday night if he wanted to get his car back.
The suspect then drove away in the man's Acura TL. Police said he did not return to Spring and Wyoming.
